Johnson (concussion) expects to clear the league's protocol for head injuries Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson missed Sunday's loss to the Seahawks due to a lingering head injury. If the starting right tackle is indeed able to clear the concussion protocol Tuesday, it'll put him on track to suit up against the Dolphins in Week 13.

