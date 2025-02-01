Johnson said Saturday that he's not planning to retire after Super Bowl LIX regardless of the outcome, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "I'm definitely not retiring after this game, win or lose," Johnson stated.

Johnson has been a staple on Philadelphia's offensive line since he started all 16 of the team's regular-season games as a rookie in 2013. He's dealt with some injuries in his career but has remained relatively healthy over the past three seasons, playing in 46 of a possible 51 regular-season contests and earning both a a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection each year during that span. Johnson will be 35 at the start of next season but, as evidenced by his recent accolades, appears to have plenty still left in the tank.