Eagles' Lane Johnson: Not ready for Seahawks
Johnson (concussion) will not play Sunday versus the Seahawks.
Johnson will remain in concussion protocol for at least another week. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will presumably replace him at right tackle. His next opportunity to return will be in Week 13 versus the Dolphins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 injury report: Niners fine?
As Fantasy managers face crucial Week 12 matchups, a bunch of important NFL players are either...
-
Week 12 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 12 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...