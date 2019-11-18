Eagles' Lane Johnson: Nursing concussion
Johnson is in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Johnson was carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Patriots and did not return. He'll need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for head injuries before retaking the field, including meeting with an independent neurologist. If Johnson is forced to miss any time, expect Halapoulivaati Vaitai to slot in as the Eagles' starting right tackle.
