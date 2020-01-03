Eagles' Lane Johnson: Officially listed as questionable
Johnson (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks.
Johnson was a non-participant in Friday's practice, and it appears as though his availability could truly come down to a game-time decision. In the event that Johnson is unable to suit up for Sunday's wild-card bout, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will be called upon to start at right tackle while Matt Pryor will slot in at right guard.
