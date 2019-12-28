Play

Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Eagles' regular season finale versus the Giants.

Johnson did not participate at Friday's practice, but that is not entirely unusual for a veteran nursing an injury at this point of the season. Given the Eagles' playoff implications on the line in the contest, expect him to give it a go if at all possible. Final word on his status is expected to come closer to kickoff.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends