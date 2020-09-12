Johnson underwent surgery on his ankle in August and his frequent absences throughout training camp were caused by his recovery, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson practiced in a limited capacity all week as the team continues to manage his recovery. The ankle injury ended his 2019 season prematurely, forcing him to miss the final three regular season games and the wild-card round contest as well. If Johnson is out in Week 1 against Washington, the Eagles will likely have to rely on Jack Driscoll -- who has never made a start at tackle in the NFL -- at right tackle.