When asked about Johnson's (groin) availability for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that "we feel good about it," Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Luckily for Johnson, he was granted an extra week of rest to partially recover from the torn adductor he sustained back in Week 16 versus Dallas. The All-Pro right tackle previously made it clear that he's opted to postpone surgery until Philadelphia's season has come to an end, so as of now, it sound like Johnson will tough it out and reclaim his usual starting spot this weekend against New York.