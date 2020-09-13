Johnson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, is expected to play, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles' starting right tackle was limited in practice all week by an ankle injury. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reported Friday that Johnson underwent "cleanup" surgery on the ankle back in August, so he's presumably just getting himself back to full strength rather than dealing with a nagging issue. The Eagles will wait and see how Johnson fares in warmups before deciding on his fate, but if the team decides to be cautious and holds the three-time Pro Bowler out, rookie fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll would be in line for his first NFL start.