Johnson announced Tuesday via social media that he has retired from professional football.

Johnson's decision to step away from the game comes after he was a surprise inactive ahead of this past Sunday's loss to the Rams while he tended to a personal matter. In his statement released Tuesday, the 36-year-old Johnson cited a desire to focus on his mental health and spend more time with his family as his reason for bringing an end to his career. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Johnson was widely regarded as the top right tackle of his generation. He spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles, taking home two Super Bowl titles while earning All-Pro honors five times.