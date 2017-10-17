Play

Johnson (concussion) practiced Tuesday, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson has passed concussion protocol testing, rejoining his teammates on the filed Tuesday. Barring in any major setbacks, the tackle should be ready for Monday night's tilt with the Redskins.

