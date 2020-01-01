Eagles' Lane Johnson: Progressing from injury
Coach Doug Pederson said that Johnson (ankle) will be a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough but hasn't been cleared to play, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Johnson is still recovering from an ankle issue that has forced him to miss the last three games and is close to a return to the field. Johnson will need to be be cleared by team doctors, however, the timetable for that occurring is still up in the air. If Johnson can play this week, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will move inside to right guard but if Johnson is out, Matt Pryor will play right guard with Vaitai at right tackle.
