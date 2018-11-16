Johnson (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Johnson is still recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain sustained Week 8, and his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Saints is murky at best. The star lineman will likely be a game-time decision Week 11. If Johnson is unable to suit up expect Halapoulivaati Vaitai to once again slot into the starting lineup.

