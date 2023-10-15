Johnson (ankle) is questionable to return to Philadelphia's game versus the Jets on Sunday.
Johnson hurt his ankle during the team's first drive of the game and is now questionable to return. The 33-year-old will look to come back into the game but if he's unable to, Jack Driscoll will continue to fill in at right tackle.
