Eagles' Lane Johnson: Ready for Week 2
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2020
Johnson (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
it was clear Johnson wasn't playing in this past Sunday's loss to Washington by the way the
Eagles' offensive line got handled. However, the 30-year-old tackle has shaken off the injury, so he should be ready to start in Week 2's clash against the Rams. More News
