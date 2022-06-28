site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Ready to go
By
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (knee) took part in recent OTAs, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Johnson ended the year dealing with a knee injury, but it hasn't lingered into the offseason. He's expected to start at right tackle for the Eagles in 2022.
