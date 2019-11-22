Eagles' Lane Johnson: Remains in concussion protocol
Johnson is still in the concussion protocol Friday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Johnson sustained the concussion during last Sunday's loss to the Patriots and seems unlikely to be cleared this weekend. Halapoulivaati Vaitai is expected to fill in at right tackle if Johnson is eventually ruled out.
