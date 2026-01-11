Johnson (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's wild-card matchup versus the 49ers.

Johnson had been trending toward a return after missing seven straight games with a foot injury. The two-time All-Pro is a significant piece of the Eagles' rushing offense, so his absence could be pivotal for Sunday's contest. In Johnson's stead, Fred Johnson will continue to start at right tackle for Philadelphia, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.