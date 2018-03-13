Play

Johnson will restructure his contract, saving the Eagles $7.5 million in cap space, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson will now make $4.98 million next season, as opposed to the $12.48 million he was scheduled to make. The Eagles were expected to be $9.8 over the salary cap before the move, so the restructured deal will go a long way in helping out the Eagles.

