Eagles' Lane Johnson: Restructures contract
Johnson will restructure his contract, saving the Eagles $7.5 million in cap space, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson will now make $4.98 million next season, as opposed to the $12.48 million he was scheduled to make. The Eagles were expected to be $9.8 over the salary cap before the move, so the restructured deal will go a long way in helping out the Eagles.
