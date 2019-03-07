Johnson restructured his contract with the Eagles on Tuesday to lower his 2019 cap hit, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Johnson originally carried a cap hit of about $15 million for 2019 from the a five-year, $56.26 million deal he signed with the Eagles following the 2015 season. The 28-year-old will now count $7.24 million against the cap next season, per Spotrac, securing his short-term future in Philadelphia.