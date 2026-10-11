The Eagles are expected to keep Johnson (personal) on the 53-man roster for the remainder of the season, even though he announced his retirement Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Placing Johnson on the reserve/retired list would carry burdensome salary-cap implications for the Eagles, who appear content to essentially move forward with a 52-man roster before processing his move to the list after June 1 to spread out his cap hit over two years and maintain more financial flexibility. The Eagles are expected to list Johnson as inactive for most of their remaining games, but because of the volume of injured players on the roster in Week 5, he'll technically be active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London despite not being with the team, per Berman.