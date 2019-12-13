Play

Johnson (ankle) is ruled out for Sundays' game against the Redskins.

Johnson is considered week-to-week due to a high-ankle sprain, so his lack of availability for Week 15 doesn't come as much of a surprise. As long as the star right tackle remains sidelined, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will likely draw the start in his stead.

