Eagles' Lane Johnson: Ruled out for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Commanders.
Johnson has yet to resume practicing since sustaining a right Lisfranc sprain versus the Lions in Week 11. His next chance to retake the field will come Week 17 versus Buffalo.
