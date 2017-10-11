Play

Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson remains in the concussion protocol and was unable to practice during the Eagles' short week, so his lack of availability for Thursday doesn't come as a surprise. With Johnson in street clothes in Week 6, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will enter the starting lineup.

