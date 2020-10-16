Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said earlier in October that he believed Johnson would be able to play through this ankle injury moving forward, but the veteran offensive tackle suffered a setback during this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers and will now miss Week 6. He'll need a quick recovery to suit up in Week 7 -- a Thursday night matchup against the Giants. For the time being, rookie Jack Driscoll is expected to start at right tackle.