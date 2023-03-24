Johnson (groin) and the Eagles agreed on a one-year, $33.445 million contract Friday, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.
Johnson's extension includes $30 million guaranteed as he returns to the Eagles for his 11th season with the team. The right tackle underwent adductor surgery in February and could still be recovering when Philadelphia's OTAs take start in late May. Johnson is as good as it gets as an offensive lineman and with quarterback Jalen Hurts still on a team-friendly deal, the Eagles can afford to pay Johnson a hefty sum in 2023.
More News
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Facing 10-to-12 week recovery•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Getting surgery on adductor•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Good to go for divisional round•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: On track to play Saturday•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Holding off surgery•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Done for regular season•