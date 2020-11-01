site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Sitting out Sunday night
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Johnson's knee swelled up on Sunday morning and he won't be playing Sunday night against the Cowboys, Jay Glazer reported on the Fox pregame show.
This is a significant blow to the Eagles' shorthanded line. He originally had been cleared earlier this week.
