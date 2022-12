Johnson sustained a groin/abdomen injury Saturday against the Cowboys and will undergo an MRI, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was on the field for 84 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps during Saturday's loss, but he's dealing with an injury afterward. He also sustained an abdominal injury in Week 14 that didn't force him to miss any time, but his upcoming MRI should help to determine the extent of his current injury.