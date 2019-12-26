Play

Johnson (ankle) will not practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's must-win tilt against the Giants, and he'll reportedly participate in some walk-through activities Thursday. The veteran right tackle has missed two straight contests due to an ankle injury.

