Eagles' Lane Johnson: Still sitting
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) was listed as having not practiced in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Johnson has not played since Week 11 while dealing with a Lisfranc sprain. With the Eagles potentially set to rest many of their key players in Week 18, it would be a surprise to see Johnson return to the field Sunday against the Commanders.
