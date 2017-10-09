Eagles' Lane Johnson: Suffers concussion Sunday
Johnson suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Johnson did not return to Sunday's game, but the concussion was not confirmed until after the contest. With the Eagles on a short week, Johnson's status for Week 6 is in serious doubt.
