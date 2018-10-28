Johnson was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee Sunday following the Eagles' 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was carted off the field in the first quarter and didn't return. Injuries of this sort can often result in multi-week absences, but the offensive tackle will at least benefit from the Eagles being on bye in Week 9. The Eagles will presumably provide an update on Johnson's situation when they resume practicing ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys.