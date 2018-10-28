Eagles' Lane Johnson: Suffers MCL sprain
Johnson was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee Sunday following the Eagles' 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Johnson was carted off the field in the first quarter and didn't return. Injuries of this sort can often result in multi-week absences, but the offensive tackle will at least benefit from the Eagles being on bye in Week 9. The Eagles will presumably provide an update on Johnson's situation when they resume practicing ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...