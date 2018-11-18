Johnson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson appears to have fully recovered from an MCL sprain in his left knee sustained during an Oct. 28 win over the Jaguars, and will make his return to the field against the Saints on Sunday. The star right tackle will slot back into Philadelphia's starting lineup, relegating Halapoulivaati Vaitai back to a reserve role.

