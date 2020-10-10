site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Will suit up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (ankle) will play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Johnson's expected to be limited during practices this year, but coach Doug Pederson believes he'll be able to play through the injury. Expect the 30-year-old to start at left tackle Sunday.
