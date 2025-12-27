default-cbs-image
Johnson (foot) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Johnson will miss a sixth straight game as he continues to recover from a right Lisfranc sprain he suffered in Week 11 versus the Lions. In his absence, Fred Johnson figures to make another start at right tackle against a Buffalo defense that's shown some vulnerability against the run this season.

