Eagles' Lane Johnson: Won't play at Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Johnson will miss a sixth straight game as he continues to recover from a right Lisfranc sprain he suffered in Week 11 versus the Lions. In his absence, Fred Johnson figures to make another start at right tackle against a Buffalo defense that's shown some vulnerability against the run this season.
