Eagles' Lane Johnson: Won't play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Chicago.
Johnson will miss a second consecutive game due to a Lisfranc sprain that he sustained in Week 11. Fred Johnson is once again slated to start at right tackle.
