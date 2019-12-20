Play

Johnson (ankle) is ruled out of Sunday's game against Dallas, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sunday will mark Johnson's third absence this season and second in a row. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will get the start again.

