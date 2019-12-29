Play

Johnson (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Johnson failed to suit up in Friday's practice after missing the last three games with the ankle issue. Now that he's set to miss more time, Halapoulivaati Vaitai is expected to draw the start at the right tackle position for Sunday's must-win game.

More News

