Johnson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a concussion, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

Johnson sustained his concussion in the first half of Sunday's matchup and was ruled out for the game at halftime. Jack Driscoll will take over at right tackle down the stretch, while Johnson will have two weeks to recover ahead of the Eagles' Week 8 matchup against the Steelers on Oct. 30.