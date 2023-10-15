Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Jets.
Johnson had his ankle rolled up on while making a block early in the first quarter, and he's since been ruled out from returning. The four-time Pro Bowler was replaced by Jack Driscoll at right tackle following his departure, and Driscoll would likely retain that role if Johnson has to miss additional time.
More News
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Questionable to return•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Fully healthy•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Signs one-year deal with Eagles•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Facing 10-to-12 week recovery•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Getting surgery on adductor•
-
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Good to go for divisional round•