Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Another impressive YPC figure Thursday

Blount gained 67 yards on 14 rushes in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers. He also scored a rushing two-point conversion.

Blount paced the Eagles backfield in carries and yards once again, and he's now logged double-digit totes in four straight contests. The veteran is picking up yardage at an impressive clip but has next to no touchdown equity, having crossed the goal line just once all season. Head coach Doug Pederson does seem to have settled on Blount as his clear-cut lead back, so his role at least seems consistent for the time being. He'll look to up his touchdown production when the Eagles take on the Redskins in a Monday night divisional showdown following their Week 7 bye.