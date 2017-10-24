Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Bottled up in win
Blount rushed 14 times for 29 yards in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Redskins.
Blount couldn't get much going, and his performance was even worse prior to a 21-yard rush on Philadelphia's final offensive drive. Besides his Week 2 goose egg, Blount's output Monday marked a season low. Although he's only scored twice thus far, Blount is still averaging nearly five yards on 12 carries per game, giving him solid yet unspectacular value ahead of Sunday's favorable matchup against the 49ers.
