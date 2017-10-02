Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Breaks off 68-yard run
Blount had 16 carries for 136 yards and one catch for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.
Blount overpowered the Chargers defense on a 68-yard carry in the fourth quarter, but he was eventually brought down inside the 5-yard line and subsequently failed to punch the ball into the end zone on three attempts. He'll probably need to convert those chances in order to have decent fantasy outings in the future, as the Eagles' three-man backfield committee will make it difficult for Blount to reliably pile up yards. Blount, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood draw a difficult Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals.
