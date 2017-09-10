Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Catches touchdown pass versus Redskins
Blount carried 14 times for 46 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Redskins. He also turned his only target into a one-yard receiving touchdown.
Blount couldn't grind out much on the ground against an improved Washington front, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a short touchdown grab in the second quarter. More encouraging for Blount was the fact that Wendell Smallwood and Darren Sproles combined for just six yards on six carries. The duo will handle the majority of the work in passing situations this season, but Blount remains the lead back heading into next Sunday's road matchup with the Chiefs.
