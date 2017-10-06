Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Could benefit from Smallwood's injury
With Wendell Smallwood (knee) not expected to play, Blount has a good opportunity to top his season-high mark of 26 snaps in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Smallwood got a lot of his work on passing downs in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers, but he also had a major role in the ground game with 10 carries for 34 yards and a score. Smallwood's likely absence gives Blount an opportunity to match or even surpass last week's season-high total of 16 carries, albeit against an Arizona defense that's allowing just 3.2 per carry. Clement and Kenjon Barner also figure to take on some of Smallwood's vacated snaps.
More News
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Breaks off 68-yard run•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Finds end zone in win over Giants•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Still in team's plans•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Doesn't carry ball in loss to Chiefs•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Catches touchdown pass versus Redskins•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Listed atop depth chart•
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...