Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Could benefit from Smallwood's injury

With Wendell Smallwood (knee) not expected to play, Blount has a good opportunity to top his season-high mark of 26 snaps in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Smallwood got a lot of his work on passing downs in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Chargers, but he also had a major role in the ground game with 10 carries for 34 yards and a score. Smallwood's likely absence gives Blount an opportunity to match or even surpass last week's season-high total of 16 carries, albeit against an Arizona defense that's allowing just 3.2 per carry. Clement and Kenjon Barner also figure to take on some of Smallwood's vacated snaps.