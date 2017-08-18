Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Dominates first-team work
Blount got all the first-team reps in Thursday's preseason game against Buffalo, Mitchell Gladstone of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Blount's presence on the field for passing downs made sense with both Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood (hamstring) held out, as the Eagles probably don't want to task 175-pound Donnel Pumphrey or undrafted rookie Corey Clement with pass protecting for their franchise quarterback. Blount took advantage of the opportunity by catching two passes for 15 yards, though he also lost a fumble and had five carries for only eight yards, including multiple outside runs. His usage in this game was much different from what can be expected once Sproles and Smallwood are available.
