Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Expected to have a role in offense
While there has been speculation of late regarding Blount's job security with the Eagles, coach Doug Pederson indicated Tuesday that the veteran back is in line to be a "big part of (the Philadelphia) offense,"Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relays that Pederson described Blount, who is listed at 6-0, 250 pounds as "a beast of a runner." While Blount's team context is not nearly as favorable as it was in 2016, when he logged 18 rushing touchdowns for the Patriots, it appears as though he'll get the first crack at the Eagles' early-down/short-yardage duties, with Wendell Smallwood presumably on hand to work in a complementary/backup role and a combo of Donnel Pumphrey and Darren Sproles slotting in as pass-catching options.
More News
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: May be on bubble•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Dominates first-team work•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Gets four carries against Packers•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Working with first-team offense•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Has $50k incentive to slim down a bit•
-
Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Should help Eagles achieve balance•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...