While there has been speculation of late regarding Blount's job security with the Eagles, coach Doug Pederson indicated Tuesday that the veteran back is in line to be a "big part of (the Philadelphia) offense,"Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relays that Pederson described Blount, who is listed at 6-0, 250 pounds as "a beast of a runner." While Blount's team context is not nearly as favorable as it was in 2016, when he logged 18 rushing touchdowns for the Patriots, it appears as though he'll get the first crack at the Eagles' early-down/short-yardage duties, with Wendell Smallwood presumably on hand to work in a complementary/backup role and a combo of Donnel Pumphrey and Darren Sproles slotting in as pass-catching options.