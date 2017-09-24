Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Finds end zone in win over Giants

Blount carried 12 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

A week after he did not carry the ball, Blount ran hard en route to a solid 5.6 yards per carry. He was especially effective on a 90-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, piling up 39 yards before capping it off with a one-yard plunge into the end zone. Darren Sproles left the game because of an injury, leaving Blount and Wendell Smallwood to share the load with Corey Clement. It remains to be seen how the backfield touches are divvied up next week against the Chargers, but Blount should be involved and stands as good a chance as any of the backs of getting into the end zone.