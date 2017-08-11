Play

Blount rushed four times for nine yards in Thursday's preseason game versus the Packers.

Blount's four carries all came on Philadelphia's 60-yard touchdown drive to start the contest. After that, the veteran made way for some of the Eagles' young tailbacks, ensuring he stays fresh at this early stage in the campaign.

