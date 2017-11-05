Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Held to 37 yards
Blount rushed for 37 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 51-23 romp of Denver.
Sunday's game snapped Blount's six-game streak of at least a dozen carries. Part of that can be attributed to Philly incorporating some of its lesser-used backs while nursing a multi-score lead for much of the game, but there should be some concern that trade-pickup Jay Ajayi saw just one fewer touch and ran for more yardage on his touchdown rush than Blount had in the entire game. Blount is not scoring at near the pace that he did in New England last season and now figures to see a reduction in usage in what has suddenly become a very crowded Eagles backfield.
